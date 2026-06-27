Imagine this, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom dragged kicking and screaming in front of a national inquiry into the cover up of the Pakistani Rape Gangs where he is forced to testify under oath and defend his own actions.

You don’t have to imagine it. You just need to help me make it happen.

For 8 years I’ve exposed how politicians and police covered up the gang rape of working-class White girls by Pakistani grooming gangs. I, with the support of the people of Oldham, led the campaign that forced the National Inquiry. Now, with your help, we will force this inquiry to a place it does not want to go.

As Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham fronted a series of Assurance Reviews of which one was in my hometown of Oldham. It was a cover-up of a cover-up. It tried to bury the truth. Don’t believe me? Ask Maggie Oliver. Even she has come to the same conclusion.

Despite Burnham’s efforts to help hide what took place, we forced a national inquiry. Whilst previously defending the robustness of his now exposed cover up, Burnham is now trying his best to rewrite the truth of what he really did.

Unfortunately, as of yet, the national inquiry will not investigate Burnham or his actions and his deceit will go unchallenged. We hope to change this before the investigation starts in Oldham.

Once Burnham is in Downing Street, the pressure to protect him will be immense. The institutions that failed these girls will try everything possible not to hold a PM accountable. Much of the press will look away, as always. This is why it is up to us to carry the truth.

Which is why I’m turning this community of readers into something more than what I can manage on my own. We need to grow and become an independent investigative outlet with:

A professional website to reach larger audiences

Video editing to make this work accessible to millions

Research support so no lead goes cold

In-person events to train people

Resources to gather evidence and report from failed communities

Before Burnham reaches Number 10, we need 2,000 more paid subscribers to help grow and become more than a one man operation. With your help, we can do in towns and cities across the country what we have done in Oldham.

Should we succeed, politicians will go to prison. It is as simple as that. Surely, on this prospect alone, it is worth your support.

Raja 🙏

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For over seven years, I have led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

All of my work is 100% free. There are no paywalls to access any of my content. I just ask those that can afford to do so to support me.

Either with a subscription to my newsletter

Or by a one off contribution and buying me a coffee using one of these links.

👉 https://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 https://paypal.me/RecusantNine

Raja 🙏