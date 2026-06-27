The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
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It is a massive mistake of MSM to continue to cover up all of the dubious dealings in Burnham’s time as mayor of Manc. The man has dirt on his hands and his crowning as PM without any national support is yet another Labour treason on the electorate. And the worst of the lot is MSM connivance in muddying the water on the supposed inquiry initiated by Burnham, where the police investigated themselves, Labour councillors - mainly Pakistani - investigated themselves and absolutely no surviving victim was called to be involved in ‘the inquiry’. . And strangely enough no one was ever charged with involvement / covering up the rape of white children on an industrial scale. And Burnham pretends that he dealt with the problem. Liar, liar, liar. If you really think you can expose and get prosecuted these disgusting people for their heinous crimes then I’m sure a ‘go fund me’ to set up the exposure and prosecution would be well funded. Your work is vital and we thank you.

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