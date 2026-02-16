The Forsaken

andersm0
Feb 16

You expressed my own concerns. The right has a very hard time accepting compromise and thus sow the seeds of their own electoral destruction. To make change, you must first get elected. Purists of the all-or-nothing mindset will, as the British saying goes, 'go down with the ship in full salute'.

I sincerely hope Restore, Advance and Reform can stop being so stiff-necked and come together to save Britain from the leftists who are united in their desire do abolish it.

Lillie Jones
Feb 16

Farage is playing for the voters including the Muslim vote. Restore are for the British patriots. With the Muslim vote Farage will probably win. We need Restore to push for our democracy and to fight against the Islamic agenda.

