The consultation summary report for the Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs was published in March 2026. It runs to 39 pages. Buried inside it is a structural decision that will define what this inquiry will not deliver.

The Crown Prosecution Service is named as an institution subject to examination in section 4.6.3. That section governs local investigations, the geographically bounded inquiries into specific towns and cities where grooming gangs operated. Police forces are on that list. Local authorities. The CPS.

The national review strand is separate. It is supposed to examine systemic failure and the structures that allowed abuse to continue for decades. The CPS does not appear in it. There is no mandate for a national examination of charging policy or prosecutorial decision-making during the years the gangs operated.

The national strand feeds upward from local findings. It does not independently examine institutions. 4.7.2 allows national consideration only where local investigations find failures of “political or institutional accountability mechanisms”. This is a narrow formulation that does not mandate CPS examination at a national level.

After branding concerns of the gang rape of little White girls ‘a far right bandwagon‘, Keir Starmer was forced to commission this inquiry in response to Baroness Casey’s national audit. His Home Secretary published the draft terms of reference in December 2025. The final terms were agreed on 31 March 2026.

Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013. Those years sit squarely within the period when grooming gang prosecutions were mishandled and victims were failed by the system meant to protect them. The questions go beyond any single town.

A national answer would require examining how charging decisions were made at the top of the CPS and who made them. Starmer would have to account for his record under compulsion.

By placing the CPS inside the local investigation framework, that cannot happen. Longfield’s panel can examine what the CPS did in Rochdale. What the DPP decided in London is beyond their reach.

The man who decided what charges grooming gang suspects would face commissioned an inquiry that will not examine how those decisions were made.

Starmer’s record as Director of Public Prosecutions is not in scope. The inquiry concludes in 2029. He will not have been asked to answer a single question about it.

In case you were still wondering if it was a cover up, ask yourself just one question - why am I the one sharing this information with you?

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

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