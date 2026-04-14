The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Janet's avatar
Janet
4h

No one should be untouchable - but even more so if they owe their livelihood to the tax payers of this country. It is called being a responsible adult. Anyone unwilling to be responsible for their decisions and actions should not benefit from state funds - taxpayers money.

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
4h

Why am I not surprised that Starmer would rig the inquiry to protect himself?

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