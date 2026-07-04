Watch what they are all shouting about. Then notice what none of them will say.

Shabir Ahmed walked out of prison on Thursday and within hours the queue had formed. Andy Burnham, days from Downing Street, announcing on X that nothing was off the table. Chris Philp demanding visa restrictions on Pakistan. Kemi Badenoch promising a Conservative amendment. Zia Yusuf declaring Britain utterly broken. Jim McMahon urging ministers to explore every available avenue. In Oldham, even Reform group leader Lewis Quigg went on GB News to declare that Ahmed should have been on the first flight out of the country. Every one of them screaming the same word. Deport.

Not one of them has said the words Operation Hexagon. Not one mainstream outlet has printed them. A joint operation between Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council that targeted the people exposing the cover up, and it has vanished from the national conversation in the very week the man at the centre of that cover up walked free. That is quite the coincidence.

They All Knew The Date

Ahmed’s release was no ambush. He was sentenced in 2012. The state stripped him of his British citizenship in 2016 and lost the fight to remove him years ago. His release date has sat in the system for over a decade, visible to every Home Secretary, every Justice Secretary, every MP who now claims to be appalled. The Prison Service knew. The Home Office knew. Burnham, who commissioned his own review into Ahmed’s history in Oldham, certainly knew. Politicians in Oldham and Rochdale also knew. They all watched the calendar run down and they prepared nothing except their statements.

They Wrote The Law And They Kept It

The reason Ahmed cannot be deported has a name and a number. Section 7 of the Immigration Act 1971. It exempts Commonwealth citizens who were ordinarily resident in this country when the Act came into force on 1 January 1973. The protection was written for the generation invited here to work in the decades after the war, the same cohort this country spent 2018 apologising to over Windrush. It has sat on the statute book for fifty five years.

The Conservatives held power for fourteen of the years Ahmed sat in his cell. They stripped his citizenship in 2016, watched the deportation fail in the courts, and never once brought forward the amendment Badenoch now waves at the cameras. Labour has held power since, with a majority big enough to pass anything it wanted. It chose not to. The law survived because no one in either party spent a single hour of parliamentary time on it until the cameras arrived outside the prison gate.

Now examine what they are actually proposing, because nobody on the airwaves has bothered. To reach Ahmed, any amendment to Section 7 must do one of two things. Either it strips the protection from every elderly Commonwealth citizen who arrived before 1973, the whole Windrush generation swept up to catch one man. Or it writes a law aimed at a single named individual, applied backwards, to facts the courts have already ruled on.

Parliament can do either. Parliament can do almost anything. A country that passes retrospective law to reach one man it has decided it hates should at least be told that is what it is doing.

Then understand what the amendment achieves even if it passes. Nothing. Pakistan will not take him. Downing Street confirmed the exemption stands while Burnham was still typing his post. Ahmed claims he renounced his Pakistani citizenship years ago and the government insists he never completed the process, which tells you the two states cannot even agree on what he is. Change Section 7 tomorrow and Ahmed remains precisely where he is tonight, in supervised accommodation at public expense, because a deportation order with no receiving country is a press release with a legal citation attached.

So when Philp threatens Pakistan with visa sanctions and suspended aid, ask him what his party did about Section 7 during fourteen years in office. They found the time to strip Ahmed’s citizenship in 2016. The amendment never came. When Reform declares Britain utterly broken, agree with them, then ask which clause of which bill they have drafted to unbreak it, and whether their version sweeps up the Windrush pensioners or names one man. The answer in every case is a press release.

The Rope And The Plane

Restore Britain has gone further than all of them. Rupert Lowe announced, in direct response to the release, that with the British people’s approval a Restore Britain government would execute child rapists.

Take Lowe at his word and follow it to its end. A dead Shabir Ahmed names nobody. The rope silences the witness even more completely than the plane.

Every escalation on offer this week, the flight, the noose, ends in exactly the same place, with the one man who can identify the protectors put permanently beyond the reach of a summons. Strange how every remedy they propose has that in common.

The Guest List

GB News has run wall to wall coverage since Thursday. They have had ministers, shadow ministers, commentators, campaigners, an Oldham councillor, anyone with a lanyard and an opinion. They have not had the man who exposed what Shabir Ahmed actually was.

Ahmed was a senior Labour Party figure in Oldham.

He was an employee of Oldham Council for eighteen years.

He had access to children through his welfare rights desk

A was also a director of the local Citizens Advice Bureau.

I published all of this. It has all been proven. Yet the invitation has never come from GB News or any other mainstream news channel. The broadcasters want the outrage. They do want the man who can tell them where the outrage leads, because it leads into the Labour Party and into the Council and into rooms where careers still live.

They Were Silent When It Was Charlotte Tetley

Here is what their sudden passion for removals looks like against the record. When one of the Rochdale gang came back to the town after prison, it was his victim who had to leave. Charlotte Tetley moved from Rochdale to Macclesfield in 2023 to get away from the man who abused her as a child. In September 2024 she sat down on a railway line and died. Her inquest heard she had begged for help and been discharged without a bed.

A coroner had to expose all of it. And remember who held responsibility while it happened. Andy Burnham has exercised the powers of Police and Crime Commissioner for Greater Manchester since 2017. The force that answers to him polices Rochdale.

A convicted rape gang member walked back into that town on Burnham’s watch, his victim packed her life into boxes and fled, and the man now promising that nothing is off the table found no words then. Neither did Philp. Neither did McMahon. Neither did any of them. They found their voices this week because Ahmed is a headline. Perhaps also, because Ahmed is a deflection from Operation Hexagon.

Deport The Witness, Bury The Evidence

Now to the part they do not want raised. The part that makes me dangerous. I do not want Shabir Ahmed on a plane. Not yet.

The National Inquiry is coming to Oldham with statutory power to compel testimony under oath. Ahmed is the single living witness who can name the men who protected him. He knows who inside the Council looked away while he sold children from behind his desk. He knows which politicians he could count on and what they received. He was let go nine separate times by Oldham Council and Greater Manchester Police, and he knows the reason for every one of them.

Put Shabir Ahmed on a flight to Islamabad and every name he carries goes with him, beyond the reach of any British summons, forever. A deportation before his testimony is the final act of the cover up dressed up as justice, and the political class demanding it loudest has the most to gain from the flight manifest.

Ask yourself when these people last agreed on anything. Burnham, Badenoch, Philp, Yusuf, Lowe, men who cannot share a television studio without drawing blood, all reading from the same script in the same week. Unanimity like that should frighten you. Deportation is the only punishment on offer that also destroys the evidence, and every single one of them understands it. A plane to Islamabad closes the file on Oldham forever, no summons and no names. So they keep the country staring at the departure gate, because a nation watching the runway never turns around to see who is missing from the witness box. We are being played, and the play is working.

Summon him first. Put Daddy under oath in Oldham and make him name every last one of them. Then, and only then, put him on the plane.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For over seven years, I have led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

All of my work is 100% free. There are no paywalls to access any of my content. I just ask those that can afford to do so to support me.

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Raja 🙏

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