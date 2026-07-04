The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
10h

For fks sake how deep does this go…..I cannot even find the words to describe the truly unimaginable depths to which some people will go to cover up the sins of utter scum. A perfect example is in your description of the “community” closing ranks to protect their own. These people have no shame, no honour, no morals…….they do not belong in our country - they should go and live with their own kind. But even worse is the fact that it is beyond obvious that people involved by association and in the cover up are British citizens, Labour MP’s - and Tory MP’s by default for doing absolutely nothing to deal with any of this whilst they were in power, because it was too difficult, because it would rock “the establishment”. Sick, sick people who should be brought to book for their sins…..and one day they will have to face their maker and explain their lack of conscience, their lack of honour, their lack of morals. Raja - I sincerely don’t know how you deal with this anger from day to day - but what you are doing is admirable and I admire your work on behalf of all of the girls who suffered. Thank you.

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