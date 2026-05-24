The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
24m

Enough information in your piece for police to act immediately to interview Raynor and the rest of the conspirators. The morals of this Labour government are despicable…lying and cheating is their first resort. They shame this country every day and heaven only knows why they are not being thrown out - do we have a king? Does he do anything for his people? Wheres you, Raja, work tirelessly to shine a light on the criminals in positions of power. The ethics of the Pakistani people seems to be rubbing off on Raynor - as if she had any anyway! Labour are crooks. Please be careful Raja….you are a very brave man.

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Nino Caputo's avatar
Nino Caputo
41m

Well done yet again Raja. I hope I live long enough to see receive a Knighthood.

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