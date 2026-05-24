St Peter’s ward in Tameside returned one Labour councillor on 7 May 2026. Reform UK took the other eighteen seats across the borough. That single Labour win was manufactured. The arithmetic is plain.

Two candidates on that ballot received 291 votes between them. At least one had no idea she was standing. Neither fake candidate attended the count on election night. Someone stood them, and then they ceased to exist. Remove them and Ahmed Mehmood wins by 114. Tameside Labour did not hold St Peter’s. They stole it.

Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the investigation is examining how candidates were put forward and whether that process adhered to electoral law.

The Winner Works in Rayner’s Office

Atta Ul-Rasool, the man declared elected in St Peter’s ward, is employed by Angela Rayner. He works as an administrative officer in her constituency office. The MP whose home was used for planning meetings, who ignored a formal written warning six weeks before polling day, signed his employment contract.

The connection between the fraud and the MP is not circumstantial. She signed the payroll of the man it elected.

Rayner Was Warned on 12 April. She Did Nothing.

On 12 April 2026, Councillor Kaleel Khan, elected member for Tameside and campaign manager for genuine independent Ahmed Mehmood, emailed a formal letter of complaint to Angela Rayner and Tameside Labour Party. It arrived 25 days before polling day. He received no response.

The letter stated that two candidates on the St Peter’s ballot appeared to have links to Tameside Labour Party or Labour activists. Khan described it as a serious matter requiring proper investigation. He included photographic evidence showing Labour activists as the proposers and seconders of the fake independent candidates at Ul-Rasool’s campaign launch. He asked for a full and transparent investigation.

Rayner’s office received the email. They have confirmed this. Their explanation for not responding is that the subject line read “Complaint to the Labour Party“ rather than naming Rayner directly. On that basis, her office decided a letter containing photographic evidence of electoral fraud in her own constituency, involving a candidate employed in her own office, was not her concern.

Khan told the Telegraph: “It was extremely disappointing that Angela Rayner did not respond. One of those candidates is a vulnerable adult and has been exploited. I have been ringing alarm bells and they haven’t listened.“

The Scheme Was Cooked Up in Rayner’s Kitchen

Philip Wilson-Marks, former vice-chairman of the Ashton-under-Lyne Community Labour Party and since defected to the Green Party, places the conspiracy inside Rayner’s property. He told the Telegraph he was approached twice about planting fake independent candidates on the ballot.

The first approach came in May 2024. The second came a month later at a summer barbecue hosted by Rayner at her constituency home, held to thank party activists. Each conversation lasted no more than ten minutes. On both occasions Wilson-Marks refused.

As vice-chair responsible for election campaign planning and strategy, the proposal put to him was that independent candidates should be placed on ballots to split opposition votes and enable Labour to retain seats.

Rayner was not present at either conversation. The planning of an electoral fraud took place at her home, among her activists, for the benefit of her employee.

Two Names, Two Targets

The selection of fake candidates was deliberate in its targeting. One name was chosen to absorb Labour’s defecting Pakistani voters angry about Gaza. The other was designed to catch any remaining soft Labour vote drifting toward independents. The two fake candidates pulled 291 votes combined. Mehmood lost by 177.

Neither candidate put a single leaflet through a door in St Peter’s. Nobody in the ward had encountered them. Both ignored the Tameside Correspondent’s invitation to submit profiles before the election. They submitted their nominations and disappeared.

Marie Fairhurst: An Identity Stolen

Marie Fairhurst is a 59-year-old woman with learning difficulties who lives alone in Ashton-under-Lyne. She was placed on a ballot paper without her knowledge or consent. The Tameside Correspondent located her. A friend confirmed she had never agreed to stand and had no idea her name had been used. She had appeared at Tameside Magistrates’ Court in 2024 for fly-tipping offences, suggesting that is how her name and address entered someone’s possession. She did not attend the count. She was a prop.

Her proposer on the statutory nomination paper was Sarwar Samina. Her seconder was Anwar Afzail. Afzail is photographed at Ul-Rasool’s campaign launch, holding a campaign placard for the candidate whose election his nomination of a fake independent was designed to secure.

Muhammad Ali: The Address the Police Already Have

The Statement of Persons Nominated for St Peter’s ward is in the public domain. It confirms Muhammad Ali stood as an independent, proposed by Abdul Qudoos Sahi and seconded by Afzal Gondal. Both men are photographed at Ul-Rasool’s campaign launch holding his campaign placards. Their names had not appeared in any national reporting before this piece.

The full home address does not appear in the published Statement. Under the Electoral Administration Act 2006, candidates may request their address be withheld from the public document, replaced with the local authority area. Every candidate in St Peter’s exercised that option. Against Muhammad Ali, the document records only “(address in Tameside).”

The full address is on the original nomination paper held by the Returning Officer at Dukinfield Town Hall. Tameside Council has it. Greater Manchester Police, conducting a live investigation into the nomination process in this exact ward, either have it already or can compel it within hours.

The question of whether Muhammad Ali is a real consenting person is not an unsolved mystery. Police go to the address on the nomination paper. Either someone answers who matches the name and confirms they agreed to stand. Or they do not, establishing that a ghost was placed on a democratic ballot paper by two men who then stood at the Labour candidate’s campaign launch holding his placards.

The Nominator Network

Three of the four official nominators for both fake candidates attended Ul-Rasool’s campaign launch. A photograph published by K2 TV places them there, holding his placards, identified by name.

The photograph places all three at the same event. Anwar Afzail, who seconded the fake Fairhurst candidacy, stands among them. So do Abdul Qudoos Sahi and Afzal Gondal, who proposed and seconded the fake Muhammad Ali candidacy.

Khan sent that photograph to Rayner’s office on 12 April, 25 days before polling day. Her office confirmed receipt. They read the subject line and filed it.

The WhatsApp Trail

The scheme did not emerge from barbecue conversations alone. Internal messages were circulated in Labour-connected WhatsApp groups discussing the fake independent tactic before the election. When other members saw the messages, they were deleted immediately. Instructions followed: do not discuss this in that forum. Evidence deleted from a coordination platform in the weeks before an election is not the behaviour of people who believed what they were doing was lawful.

What the Biraderi Machine Does

The biraderi network operates as it always operates, using the ballot paper as an instrument of kinship control.

St Peter’s is a ward where Labour’s hold depends on managing the Pakistani community vote through those networks. When that vote fractured over Gaza, the machine faced a genuine threat. Mehmood was a credible independent drawing real support from within that community. The response was to manufacture competition that did not exist, using names chosen to mimic the demographic identity of the actual opposition, to dilute votes that could not otherwise be suppressed.

Postal vote harvesting is one mechanism the machine uses. Candidate selection by family bloc is another. When those fail, it forges the ballot paper itself.

Councillor Kaleel Khan, who managed Mehmood’s campaign and had property attacked in the aftermath, has announced he will bring a cross-party motion to challenge the election result with backing already secured from multiple parties.

Rayner Must Be Interviewed

Five people have been arrested. The question every national outlet is avoiding is why Angela Rayner has not been called in.

The threshold for a voluntary police interview is possession of material knowledge relevant to an investigation. Rayner meets it on four separate grounds.

She received a formal written complaint on 12 April containing photographic evidence of the precise conduct under investigation. Police need to know who in her office received it, who decided not to act, whether she was personally informed, and what steps if any followed.

She employs the declared winner. She would know his political activity and whether he discussed the ward with her before or after 12 April.

The scheme was discussed at her property by her activists at an event she hosted. Police need to know what she heard that evening and whether concerns reached her through any other route.

Internal Labour WhatsApp groups were used to coordinate the scheme and messages were deleted. As the senior Labour figure in the area, the question of which groups she belonged to and who she was in contact with requires an answer only she can provide.

A detective constable with this file would have put her in a room before the week was out. The failure to call her in is a choice. Someone made it.

Khan emailed Rayner’s office with photographic evidence 25 days before polling day. He received no response. Abdul Qudoos Sahi and Afzal Gondal signed their names to a nomination that may have put a ghost on a ballot paper. They are in the photograph. Greater Manchester Police hold the address that resolves that question.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

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