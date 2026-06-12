The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Caroline Salt's avatar
Caroline Salt
17h

Andy Burnham is the devil incarnate!

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
14h

Keep going Raja! Don’t let this hollow man get into Parliament. How can your Substack evidence be got out to the people of Makerfield to make them realise the kind of human being he really is, behind his eyelashes and his u turns on policy? It doesn’t matter what he tells the voters in Makerfield he is or is not going to do. We have plentiful evidence that Labour lie continually and have absolutely no conscience when it comes to conning the voters. He will do exactly what he pleases once he has their votes in his pocket - whatever works for Andy Burnham is fine with Andy Burnham! So we need the voters to understand the duplicity of the man, going back years. His links to the cover up of the Pakistani Rape Gangs MUST be out there in Makerfield. If people still feel he is worthy of leading our country despite the evidence - then the voters of Makerfield are not as savvy as I actually believe them to be.

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