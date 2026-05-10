The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Isaac's avatar
William Isaac
6h

Reform and the Cons have talked the talk lets see if they walk the walk, all eyes on them now and a good indication of how they intend to govern.

Reply
Share
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

Brilliant work Raja. Now it’s time we saw some prosecutions, not just the perpetrators, but the people who have been involved in covering up or wilfully ignoring the evidence.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture