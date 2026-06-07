The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Nino Caputo's avatar
Nino Caputo
3h

Good news. Well done you and all involved.

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
2h

Common sense here. Good to see the Tories have retained some and will support Reform with this. I was starting to wonder if they had something to hide. Labour will be shitting themselves.

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