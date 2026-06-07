The Conservatives in Bradford have called an Extraordinary Council Meeting. Scheduled to take place at 4pm on the 24th June, the purpose of the meeting is to demand that the National Inquiry into the Pakistani Rape Gangs is forced to investigate what took place in Bradford.

Between the Conservatives and Reform, they have the numbers to pass the motion. Whatever their political differences, they will be forced to work together on this and prevent Labour from trying to block Bradford’s inclusion from the national inquiry.

Well done to every one of you whose pressure made this happen. It is a massive step forward.

Now, if it was me drafting this motion, I would push it much further than just writing a letter to Longfield. I’d corner the National Inquiry and make them squirm. I’ll share more in this evening’s broadcast.

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Without what I did and the risks I have taken, I’ll leave it to you to decide whether this national inquiry would ever have been forced into existence. And without my relentless campaigning, whether it will be anything other than a complete whitewash.

I represent no political party. I have no side other than the survivors and the communities left abandoned. I bring a type of analysis unique in this space. This is why those in power have desperately tried to silence me.

With the ongoing mainstream media blacklist of my voice, I need your help. Please, if you can, share, subscribe and support the work.

Raja Miah MBE

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