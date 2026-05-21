The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
5d

Stephen Place needs to act on this and lay down a marker that Reform are about deeds not just words. If the rest of the council block Reform it’ll be plain for all to see. If Reform don’t act I’ll be resigning my party membership.

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John Hunt's avatar
John Hunt
5d

Seems they are out to get Stephen Place. I wonder why!

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