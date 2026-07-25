The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
15h

Another gut churning account of the depravity of Pakistanis in our country and of the disgusting culpability of people in positions of power enabling the depravity. How much was for votes and how much was for power, money or sexual depravity.

I sincerely hope Raja that you get the extra financial help from more subscribers to set up the kind of organisation to be able to flood the facts far and wide across the country and thereby force the snivelling Burnham to be cross examined under oath. So much dirt in the background of so many Labour members trying to cover up this massive stain on our country…..and now we are governed by the guilty. My contempt for Burnham and all of the co conspirators in this decades long cover up makes me more angry than I can describe - and utterly ashamed to be governed by these apologists for child abuse. May they rot.

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