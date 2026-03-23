Birmingham City Council destroyed evidence of child rape in 1991. The national inquiry examining that crime starts in 2000. Someone chose that date knowing exactly what it protected.

Shabana Mahmood has represented a Birmingham constituency since 2010. She is now Home Secretary, with a direct hand in drafting the terms of reference. Jess Phillips arrived as Birmingham MP in 2015 and is now Minister for Safeguarding Children. She attempted to prevent the national inquiry. Neither raised Birmingham’s documented cover-up in any official capacity before being cornered. Both now oversee the inquiry that ensures 1991 stays buried.

The cover-up continuing does not require men in a room agreeing to hide something. A start date of 2000 does it. Panel members with Labour affiliations do it. Seven hundred thousand pounds spent without a single unwilling witness called does it. Each decision individually defensible, the pattern unmistakable.

Birmingham shows us everything. They are banking on us not looking.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

My work is free. No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions. Because the truth shouldn’t belong only to those who can afford it. If you can afford to do so, supporting me helps this work continue

If you can’t commit to a regular subscription, a one-off contribution genuinely helps keep this alive. You can support me using one of these links;

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We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.

If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Raja 🙏

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