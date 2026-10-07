The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Susan 's avatar
Susan
Oct 7

I can’t believe I live in a world where such abhorrent practices go on within governmental organisations, no wonder all confidences & trust is gone.

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Peter Ridler's avatar
Peter Ridler
Oct 7

Explain why the truth and full facts and information is not to be published. There can be no cover up. I trust the Prime Minister will insist on full disclosure. If not why is he our leader. Please repost this message.

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