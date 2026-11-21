The council leader has authorised £2 million of public money for lawyers. Are the people of Birmingham now paying to defend the council that covered up the rape of their children?

Roger Harmer, the leader of Birmingham City Council, has approved £2 million of public money. It appears as though the money will be used to defend he council against the national inquiry into the rape gangs. The people of Birmingham are paying for it, and the council they are paying covered up the rape of girls in its own children’s homes for 35 years.

Birmingham declared itself effectively bankrupt in 2023 and had government commissioners sent in. In 2024 it cut more than £2 million from its services for children at risk of exploitation. It has now found £2 million to pay a law firm.

Among the people paying are the women who were raped as children in the council’s care and the parents who were ignored when they begged for help. They are being charged for the defence of the council that left them to be raped.

Is Birmingham City Council using the public’s own money to carry on the cover-up?

Harmer signed off the £2 million on 19 November 2026 under reference 018154/2026. The council’s record shows the decision in his name alone. The record says the money is “to procure legal services to support the Council in delivering the response to the Statutory Independent Grooming Gangs Inquiry.“ It names no law firm and tells the public nothing about how its £2 million will be spent.

NOBODY SPENDS £2 MILLION OF PUBLIC MONEY TO TELL THE TRUTH

Baroness Anne Longfield’s inquiry can take the council’s files by law and put the people who ran it under oath. The council has to hand over the files and tell the truth. It has a City Solicitor and a legal department of its own to do that, and the public already pays for them.

I can see no other explanation other than that the public is being charged a second time for a defence. The purpose of an outside firm is that it goes through the files before the inquiry sees them and fights over what is blacked out. It writes the statements of the officers who give evidence, and it contests criticism before the public is allowed to read it.

The Hillsborough Law, introduced in Parliament in September 2025, would stop public bodies hiring lawyers for an inquiry unless it is necessary and proportionate. Harmer has given no reason why £2 million is necessary or proportionate. The question that needs to be asked is what exactly is Roger Harmer buying with another £2 million of public money?

IS THE PUBLIC IS PAYING TO DEFEND A COUNCIL THAT CENSORED ITS OWN EVIDENCE AND ORDERED IT DESTROYED?

Birmingham has known of concerns about the girls in its care since 1985. In 1990 it paid Dr Jill Jesson of Aston University to research what was being done to them. She found twenty of them in the council’s own case notes, some as young as 13. Sixteen were White and every one was a child the council was paid to look after.

FORTY YEARS OF LIES, DENIALS AND BETRAYAL Raja Miah · Oct 11 Birmingham City Council commissioned a report into the sexual exploitation of girls in its care. The researcher found twenty girls in the council’s own files, and a pattern of girls being driven to groups of men and raped, with private hire drivers recorded in the social workers’ notes. The council ordered the link to the drivers’ ethnicity erased and t… Read full story

The girls had told their social workers what was being done to them. Men bought them trainers and coats, told them they were loved and drove them to houses where other men were waiting to rape them. The social workers wrote it down, and the police cautioned the girls for prostitution.

The council’s steering group ordered Jesson to take out the link between Asian private hire drivers and the girls. She was then told that copies of her report were to be destroyed.

In December 1995 councillors voted against a full inquiry into why it had been suppressed. West Midlands Police concluded in 2010 that most suspects across the region were Asian and that a large proportion were of Pakistani heritage, and it kept that from the public.

THE PUBLIC IS PAYING TO DEFEND THE PEOPLE WHO BURIED IT

Roger Taylor was the council’s chief executive when the report was buried. Yve Buckland was an assistant director of social services at the time. Sir Michael Lyons was chief executive when the 1995 inquiry was voted down, and he was later knighted and made chair of the BBC Trust.

Birmingham was a Labour council when the report was buried and also when the inquiry was voted down. The council’s strategic director, Peter Hay, told councillors in 2015 that he was assured there had been no cover-up.

A report was censored, its copies were ordered destroyed and an inquiry was voted down, and the council’s own officer was satisfied.

So who assured him of this? Hay must answer this under oath. Likewisw, Taylor, Buckland, Lyons and Hay have not answered for it under oath.

Harmer has not ruled out paying for their lawyers out of the same £2 million. Is the public’s money there to do to Baroness Longfield what the council did to Jill Jesson, which is to control what the files are allowed to say?

IS THE PUBLIC IS PAYING TO PROTECT ROGER HARMER?

Harmer is a Liberal Democrat. His party won 12 of the council’s 101 seats in May 2026, when Labour was thrown out and Reform became the largest party with 23. He has run a minority coalition since June 2026 with the Greens and a group of seven independents led by Harris Khaliq, who sits in his cabinet.

Harmer did not ask for Birmingham to be investigated.

He did not sign the cross-party letter sent to Baroness Longfield on 29 June 2026. She named the city on 30 September 2026 without him.

On 1 October 2026 he put out a statement that said, “this is not about protecting institutions or reputations.“

He appears to have now approved £2 million of public money to protect the institution. Harmer needs Birmingham’s silence as much as Labour did. His administration survives on the same bloc votes that Labour sold the children for.

REFORM AND THE CONSERVATIVES CAN STOP THE MONEY

The leaders of Reform, Labour, Conservative and Independent Workers groups had already backed Harmer’s October statement, and with it his promise that this was not about protecting institutions. This latest decision carries Harmer’s name only and nobody else’s.

Reform is the largest party in Birmingham and campaigns across the country on the rape gangs. The Conservative group leader, Robert Alden, asked for this inquiry.

Any two councillors outside the cabinet can ask for the decision to be called in before 4pm on Tuesday 24 November 2026. If a scrutiny committee agrees, Harmer’s cabinet has to reconsider it at a formal meeting. Reform and the Conservatives have the councillors to demand it.

The public’s £2 million can stopped before a contract is signed should Reform or the Conservatives wish to act. At the very least, they can force Harmer tell the people paying for it what this money is specifically for.

My position is clear. Public money must not be used to resist handing over evidence about what happened to the children in the council’s care. Baroness Longfield has to take Birmingham’s files herself, under her own powers, before any law firm has been through them.

Thousands of girls in those files are grown women. At least twenty of them told the council what was being done to them when they were children. The council wrote it down, cut out the men who raped them and ordered the copies destroyed.

Those women have waited 35 years for someone outside the council to read their files. Roger Harmer has approved £2 million for lawyers, and the women are among the people paying for it.

My name is Raja Miah MBE. For eight years I have exposed how politicians, police and public bodies failed working class White girls who were systematically raped by Pakistani grooming gangs. Together, with the support of the people of Oldham, we forced the Government to concede a National Statutory Inquiry after years of resistance.

Now the harder fight begins.

Despite every effort to stop us, we forced a National Inquiry. Now powerful politicians and public officials are attempting to rewrite the history of what happened under their watch and ensure the inquiry is a whitewash.

That is why this campaign cannot slow down now.

For too long this has been a one man operation. It needs to become something much bigger. We need the resources to build a genuinely independent investigative organisation with:

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Raja Miah MBE