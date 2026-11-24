West Yorkshire Police and the CPS celebrate 13 rape gang convictions. Their victim was raped from the age of 13. In the care of Bradford Council, she was reported missing 101 times. Staff at her children's home gave the police the number plates of the cars that came for her every week. Her social worker went to her "wedding" to one of her rapists when she was 15. The council then paid his family to foster her.

Thirteen men have been convicted more than 20 years later. Nobody from West Yorkshire Police or Bradford Council has been held to account in public for leaving her with them.

West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Council knew a child in their care was being raped, and they left her with her rapists for two years. I’m not here to praise the police or the CPS. As far as I’m concerned, both agencies abandoned her and tens of thousands of little girls just like her. The latest proof is in their own records and in the evidence given at Bradford Crown Court.

On 23 November 2026 the Crown Prosecution Service congratulated itself with a graphic of four mugshots under the title “How we prosecuted four members of a child grooming gang“.

Mohammed Baig, 47, was found guilty at Bradford Crown Court of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment

Mohammed Suleman, 45, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and will serve eight years’ imprisonment

Sohail Hussain, 40, was convicted of rape and indecent assault and imprisoned for four years and six months’ imprisonment

Khurram Iqbal, 40, was found guilty of indecent assault and sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for two years

Khurram Iqbal was 16 when he sexually assaulted Anna, a child being exploited by a grooming gang. He was old enough to participate in her abuse, yet at the age of 40, having finally been convicted, he walks out of court without serving a single day in prison under his sentence.

West Yorkshire Police records the four as Asian Pakistani. That takes the count to thirteen men convicted of abusing one girl. The police call her Anna. The CPS prosecutor, Martin McRobb, said she was “passed around like an object“. He is right about that. What he fails to mention was that she was passed around while Bradford Council held parental responsibility for her under a care order.

THE POLICE WERE GIVEN THE NUMBER PLATES EVERY WEEK

Mr McRobb thanked West Yorkshire Police, the force that was handed the number plates, for a “comprehensive investigation“, and said the thirteen convictions could not have happened without it. He also ignores how that investigation began in 2019 because Anna went to the police herself. She was a grown woman by then.

The same force had the evidence in its hands between 2002 and 2004. A social worker told the court that men turned up at the children’s home in as many as 10 cars a night. Staff wrote down the registration plates and handed them to the police every week.

The police were writing it down themselves.

An intelligence log dated 11 March 2003 has Anna and another 14 year old from the home driven to a half-derelict house, where a group of males tried to strip them and the girls had to fight their way out.

The same log carries the staff’s fear that both girls were being lined up for prostitution, and the officers’ own belief that a man of about 30 from a taxi firm was Anna’s pimp. West Yorkshire Police did not share that intelligence with her social workers.

West Yorkshire Police logged her missing 101 times in those two years. The force’s own log from September 2003 has her driving off in her “boyfriend’s“ car, and the officers knew his name. West Yorkshire Police had the cars, the plates, the address, the child’s name and a man it believed was her pimp. Not one of the thirteen stood trial for what he did to her until she went to the police herself.

BRADFORD COUNCIL WAS HER PARENT

The CPS release mentions the council once without naming it. It says Anna was in local authority care and that this left her particularly vulnerable. The CPS uses care as the reason she was easy to abuse and leaves out Bradford Council, which was supposed to be caring for her.

Bradford’s own safeguarding partnership published a review of her case in 2021. It records that in June 2002 a child protection conference took Anna off her protection plan, on the grounds that her new social worker could not work with her. A month later her mother told the council that her daughter was getting into cars and staying out all night. Anna was 14. It took a challenge from the education service and the safeguarding unit to get her back on the plan that September.

On 13 February 2003 she came back to the home and said a man had tried to rape her. West Yorkshire Police interviewed a 14 year old in care about an attempted rape. The safeguarding review went through its records and found no sign of any further investigation of what she told them.

She was telling other professionals too. From November 2002 she was seen by Streets and Lanes, a specialist project, where she told its workers again and again that she was being raped and controlled. The project promised children complete confidentiality, so none of it went to the police or to her social workers. A service set up to help abused girls sat on a child’s rape disclosures as a matter of policy.

HER SOCIAL WORKER WENT TO THE WEDDING

One of the thirteen is Raja Zulqurnean. He locked her in houses, took her money, stopped her going to school and hit her with an iron. He kept her from her own family because they were “non-believers“. He is serving 23 years after the Court of Appeal threw out his first sentence as too soft.

When Anna was 15, Zulqurnean “married“ her in an Islamic ceremony. The jury was told her key social worker was a guest, at a time when staff at the home feared she was being exploited. Bradford’s review records his attendance too, along with his assessment that being married would make her safer on the nights she went missing. It said the “willingness of some professionals to legitimise this wedding“ is plain from the agencies’ own files.

The social worker has been named. Police questioned him on suspicion of malfeasance in public office and took no further action. He has made no further comment. I can find no public explanation from West Yorkshire Police for that decision. Bradford Council’s own review puts its social worker at the wedding of a 15 year old in care to an adult man, and the force that questioned him closed the file.

BRADFORD COUNCIL THEN PAID HER RAPIST’S FAMILY TO FOSTER HER

By December 2003 Anna was 15 and pregnant. Her care review that month wrote down that living with her “husband’s“ family was unacceptable. Within days the council moved her in with them and started paying them a fostering allowance.

Bradford’s review could find no assessment of that family and no approval of the placement anywhere in the files. The council set conditions that she would have her own bedroom and there would be no sexual contact, for a child who was already carrying his baby. Anna said she could not leave the house and was made to cook and clean.

During the first trimester of her pregnancy, her “husband“ beat her so badly that she suffered a severe head injury. Paramedics took her to hospital. She was too frightened to tell police who had attacked her.

The review found she went on being sexually abused in that house, and that she may have been held in domestic slavery. The family threw her out in April 2004.

Bradford Council handed a pregnant child to the family of the man raping her and paid them public money to keep her.

Anna called what happened to her “an institutional scandal“. She asked how a child could marry, and she answered that social services enabled it.

THE MEN WERE LEFT FREE AND ONE OF THEM RAPED HER AGAIN

The CPS’s own release records Mohammed Baig raped Anna again in 2009. This was seven years after her mother first warned the council. Nobody had come for him during that time.

The CPS claim thirteen men needed separate trials because the case was so complex. It appears, that in their self congratulations, they would rather you not know that it took Anna returning to the police as an adult in 2019 for the investigation to begin. In 2003 the police were being handed the plates every week. They had a child telling them a man had tried to rape her. The truth is these men should have been in the dock while she was still a child.

THIRTEEN MEN HAVE BEEN CONVICTED. NOBODY WHO WAS PAID TO PROTECT HER HAS BEEN HELD TO ACCOUNT IN PUBLIC.

The National Inquiry is coming to Bradford. It cannot ignore this case.

West Yorkshire Police has to say which officers received the number plates and what was done with them.

It has to explain why the social worker that attended the wedding of a child was questioned and released without charge.

Bradford Council has to name who took a child off her protection plan.

It has to name who approved the payments to her rapist’s family.

It has to say what happened to every one of the children in its care who had the same done to them as Anna.

Neither the force nor the council will do it by choice. They have to be forced. Baroness Longfield’s national inquiry has the power to compel the documents and the witnesses. The MPs and councillors of every party who campaign on the rape gangs have to demand that Anna’s file is put in front of it, with the police officers and the social workers called to give evidence under oath.

The CPS graphic shows four men and a line about how well the CPS did. It says nothing about the police officers and social workers who were responsible for her in 2002. Anna was 13 when it started. She told them, her mother told them, and the staff at her home told them every week. “I was failed for more than two decades,“ she told the review.

HOW MANY THOUSANDS MORE WERE FAILED? WHO BY? AND WHY?

I tell you this now because I want it on record. Without our pressure, Longfield and her inquiry team will not ask these questions. Do you, for one second, believe Naz Shah, MP for Bradford will fight for it? Which is why it is up to us to force them. Who is with me?

WE FORCED THE NATIONAL INQUIRY. HELP ME HOLD IT TO ACCOUNT.

EIGHT YEARS AGO I STARTED CAMPAIGNING TO SAFEGUARD LITTLE GIRLS IN MY HOMETOWN

Children in Oldham were being dragged into cars outside school gates and taken away to be gang raped. The council, the police and the Labour politicians who ran the town all knew what was taking place. They all chose silence. They all helped cover it up.

At the time, I had no publication and no plan beyond Oldham. I had a private Facebook page and a handful of local people who became the first of the rabble.

They branded us far right and racist. And they dismissed us as ‘rabble’.

In 2019 our campaigning forced the council leader to ask Andy Burnham for a review. When that review protected the people it was meant to examine, we took it apart line by line.

On 23 July 2021 eight police officers raided my home at dawn. Greater Manchester Police then spent three years trying to prosecute me. Police officers told me why. They wanted me silenced. In the end every case against me collapsed. In May 2026 the High Court ruled that Greater Manchester Police had acted unlawfully against me.

I carried on campaigning while I was on bail. Three Labour leaders of Oldham Council lost their seats before Labour lost control of the council. In February 2025 every councillor in Oldham voted to demand a national statutory inquiry. The national inquiry you see today would never exist if not for what was done in Oldham.

There was just a handful of us in the beginning. Now, more than a million people read my work each month.

Look how far we have come together and what we have overcome. The politicians that run this country know, that should we stay together and our numbers keep growing, there will be no stopping us and a reckoning take place of a kind this nation has not seen in our lifetime. Is just the small chance of this happening not worth the price of a cup of coffee?

Raja Miah MBE