People should know that Greater Manchester Police were involved in falsifying evidence and attempting to maliciously prosecute me and that they were directed to target me by Labour Party politicians.



Throughout this unlawful action against me, the man in charge of GMP, in his role as Police & Crime Commissioner, has been Andy Burnham. Despite knowledge of what was done to me, to this day, the would be Prime Minister has failed to launch an investigation in to HIS own police force. I'll leave you to decide why.

As for my crime. I dared to speak out against the cover up of the gang rape of children and campaigned for a national inquiry in to the cover up.



Should any of your paths cross with Andy Burnham whilst he is out campaigning in Makerfield, please ask him to comment on OPERATION HEXAGON. This GMP operation was a joint venture between Burnham's police force and Labour Party politicians. It's purpose was to come after and silence members of the public that dared speak out against the gang rape of little White girls by Pakistani men.



And no, I am not making any of this up. The would be Prime Minister Andy Burnham's police force was mobilised and weaponised to help cover up the industrial scale gang rape of children.

Not too long ago, I had the pleasure of spending an hour speaking with Lauren the Insider. Here is her interview with me. Please give it a watch. Lauren was very brave to host me. Unfortunately, as those of you who follow my work know all too well, not a single mainstream media outlet or journalist dares interview me. We all know why. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

If you take value in my work, and are yet to do so, please support my crowdfunder.

I am taking legal action against one of Burnham's key political allies, Jim McMahon MP. The target is £100,000. We have just over 48 hours to try and raise the final £18,000. At the time of writing this post, we have reached an amazing £82,089.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/raja-miah-mbe-legal-action-against-jim-mcmahon-mp

As always, the work I do is only possible with your support. Thank You.

Ever Grateful

Raja Miah MBE