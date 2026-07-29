Andy Burnham, Operation Hexagon, And The Grooming Gang Cover Up

Operation Hexagon was a joint Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council operation, involving Labour Party politicians, council officers and the mainstream media that went after myself and the others who refused to remain silent to the cover up of the gang rape of children.



It was a Gold Command police operation. This is the kind launched in response to terrorist attacks. It was launched instead against the people exposing the grooming gangs. Instead of going after those involved in trafficking children, they hunted the whistleblowers.



Operation Hexagon was launched under the oversight of the man who is now Prime Minister. Andy Burnham was police and crime commissioner of Gtr Manchester at the time. And his involvement goes further. His so-called assurance reviews. Not investigations, Assurance Reviews, were the cover-up of the cover-up, protecting the very people who made the decisions to look the other way.

For three years Andy Burnham sat on the findings of his sham of a review in Oldham whilst his Labour colleagues branded us racists and far-right activists and tried to kill any prospect of a national inquiry.

I spent most of those years on police bail after being falsely arrested by Greater Manchester Police for crimes that I did not commit, and then falsely charged by the Crown Prosecution Service to try and prosecute me by putting me in front of a judge and denying me a jury.



That they failed was only due to the grace of God and a small army of mainly elderly supporters who attended every hearing and packed out the public gallery and the waiting rooms outside.



Not one mainstream media channel will share the story of what took place to force the national inquiry. Likewise, as you can all see for yourselves now, not one political party will confront Andy Burnham over Operation Hexagon. Not Reform. Not Restore. Not the Conservatives. None of them. Which is why it is left to us.



We got this far because ordinary people refused to stay silent to an atrocity. And be in no doubt that what took place is an atrocity.



No political party funds my work. No institution stands behind it. And no mainstream media channel dare interview me despite Queen Elizabeth II putting a medal on my chest.



What I do exists because ordinary people choose to sustain it.

If you cannot afford to support me with a paid subscription, just sign up for free. There are no paywalls to access any of my work. I publish everything for free.



They know we are not going away. They know that a reckoning is coming. And they will do everything they can to prevent the truth of what they did coming out in the open.



I know that my days of dawn raids on my home and locked up in police cells are not over. Just as I know that Pakistani gangsters & Islamists aligned with both the Labour Party and the grooming gangs will try their utmost to silence me. All under the protection of the police and the complicity of the government.



We’ve got this far because we have refused to back down. And I am where I am because ordinary people came and stood alongside me. Perhaps it is time that you visited a war memorial and drew courage for the days that lie ahead of us.



Raja Miah MBE