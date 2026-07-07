Police ordinarily convene Gold command operations for terror attacks and disasters with bodies in the street. Yet in August 2019, Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council convened one because they stood accused of covering up the gang rape of children. The operation was aimed at the man exposing their crimes and those that dared to ask questions.

Pakistani Rape gangs were working the town. Their leaders included powerful individuals with direct links to the Labour Party. Children were being sold from care homes. Little girls were being dragged into cars outside school gates. Rooms in shisha bars were being rented out by the hour where girls were lured into.

Instead of launching an investigation into those that facilitated the rape and trafficking of children the Gold command hunted the people campaigning to stop it.

It didn’t just stop with the council and the police. Andy Burnham, then Greater Manchester Mayor and now about to become Prime Minister is directly incriminated. His own assurance review in Oldham, the one that claimed there was no cover up, names Hexagon twice in its terms of reference.

Take a moment to understand what this means. The review commissioned to clear the institutions was fed, by written agreement, by the operation those institutions built to hunt their accusers. Hexagon supplies the review. The review is forbidden from examining Hexagon. The whitewash drank from the surveillance, and the surveillance sat safely beyond the whitewash’s reach. Nobody stumbles into an arrangement like that. Someone drafted it, someone approved it, and someone has been counting on nobody ever reading the small print to understand it.

Stand back and see the whole machine. A police force, a council, its leaders, sitting Labour MPs, the Mayor’s office and now would be Prime Minister, moving as one organism, every part pointed in the same direction. Away from the men who raped children. Away from those that covered it up. And instead, towards the people who tried to stop these barbaric crimes.

Even the local press was mobilised. When the first dawn raid came, reporters were fed the line that the arrest was connected to a child sexual exploitation investigation. They eagerly printed it and dressed up the whistleblower as the abuser. In a town where the Labour Party held a mafia like grip, the warning to anyone else was clear. Speak out and we will destroy you. Which is why Pakistani gangsters, under the protection of the police force, printed details of my home address online.

Had Hexagon succeeded, the campaign for a national inquiry would have died too. The cover up would have held and what we now know as the truth would have remained a far right conspiracy. The whole country came within one collapsed prosecution of never knowing the truth. That little White girls were gang raped, on an industrial scale, by gangs of Pakistani men. And how, instead of arresting these men, those in power helped cover up their crimes. Some even benefitted from turning away from the screams of little girls being gang raped by men whose votes they relied on to stay in power.

In the end, Operation Hexagon is as simple as this. They built a Gold command to bury the truth about gang raped children. The man who presided over it is about to become Prime Minister. Read those two sentences again. Everything that is broken in this country lives in the space between them.

I’m Raja Miah. For over seven years, I have led a small team that exposed how politicians protected the rape gangs. Before that, I spent over a decade trying to stop violent extremists exploiting abandoned communities.

This work is free because the truth must circulate. But truth without numbers is easy to crush. The government does not fear facts. It fears scale.

Burnam and the Establishment fear thousands reading, sharing, and backing the same work because numbers mean witnesses, pressure, and consequences. That’s why this matters.

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Raja Miah MBE