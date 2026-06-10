Part 1

Start here. Before anything else, understand who this man is.

Andy Burnham was the Shadow Home Secretary from around 2015 to 2017. He would have known everything there was to know about Rotherham. He would have known the Alexis Jay report, which exposed how more than 1,400 children were abused in that town while officials looked away, suppressed evidence, and attacked the people raising the alarm. He would have known Rochdale. He would have known the pattern.



Organised networks of predominantly Pakistani men, children in local authority care, police who chose not to see, councils who chose not to act, a political class that chose silence.



None of it would have been new to him when he walked into the Mayor’s office in 2017.



Go back further. Andy Burnham is the politician whose name is most associated with forcing the truth out of Hillsborough. He has posted a video of himself at Anfield, speaking at the memorial, calling it the moment his politics changed.



He campaigned for years on the argument that institutional cover-ups are broken open by one thing. Statutory powers to compel evidence and a legal duty of candour on public officials. That is his own position. His own words. He has campaigned to write the duty of candour into law. He sat with the Hillsborough families celebrating when they finally got it. He has used those families in his Makerfield campaign literature. He has used them.

He has always known what separates a process capable of extracting the truth from one that merely asks for it.

The difference is statutory compulsion, sworn evidence, and a legal obligation to produce documents. Without those three things, you are asking institutions to confess to their own crimes. They will not. That is not cynicism. That is the lesson of every cover-up in modern British public life, and it is the lesson Burnham himself spent years teaching publicly.

His experience as Shadow Home Secretary, his knowledge of Rotherham and Rochdale, his campaigns on Hillsborough, none of this lowered the standard he would be held to. It raised it. He understood the landscape better than almost any politician in this country when he took office. He cannot claim ignorance. He knew what the tools were. He chose not to use them.



When he was given the power and the opportunity as Mayor of Greater Manchester to go after the rape gangs and expose what had been done to children across Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham chose the process that facilitated a cover up.



He did not make an error of judgment. He chose it deliberately, knowing what that choice would produce. Ask him why he launched a 7 year series of powerless Assurance Reviews instead of demanding a National Inquiry.

Part 2 will be published next.

As always, the work I do is only possible with your support. This Substack is read by people each month. The vast majority of you do not support me. If you are able to do so, please upgrade to a paid subscription. Thank You Raja

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. The people of my town EXPOSED ANDY BURNHAM and helped force the national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

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Raja Miah MBE

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