A 73 YEAR OLD WAR VETERAN WAS STOPPED BY POLICE IN GOSPORT ON 4 OCTOBER 2026 AND ASKED FOR ID. HE WAS TRYING TO GET TO HIS OWN HOME. THE SAME NIGHT THE STATE PROVIDED COACHES AND A POLICE ESCORT FOR MEN FRESH OFF A BOAT FROM FRANCE.

The veteran was filmed. He told the officer he lived round the corner and had no ID on him.

No, I don’t have any ID [...] Get out of my face [...] I just live round the corner [...] I will go where I want; I am a British citizen. I fought for this country, so don’t tell me what I can and can’t do in my own country. Right? I lost a lot of friends [...] You’re a bunch of w******.”

Hampshire police had put the whole of Gosport under a dispersal order. The force says nobody was stopped from reaching their home and that officers at cordons could ask people where they were going. That’s right, the police put up checkpoints.

The leader of Gosport council says residents were “trapped in their houses for hours“.

If you lock up the residents of Gosport and ask them for ID when they step out of their own front door, you are sending them a message. If on the same night you provide coaches and a police escort for illegals fresh off a boat from France, you are sending them a second one. The people of Gosport understood both.

There is a third message, and it is for the rest of us. The Home Office has refused to rule out landing more boats in Gosport. The Prime Minister refused again in Parliament on 11 November 2026.

They are telling you it can be done to your town too. They are telling you nobody will answer for it.

I was asked in an interview with the Peckham Podcast whether any of this is an accident. It is not. The people who run this country have considered how it looks to the people who live in Gosport. They have thought it through.

I go back to this all the time. The state treats its own people as an enemy.

I watched it in Oldham. Working class White girls were raped by gangs of Pakistani men. The council and the police protected themselves. The people who said so out loud were called racists. It took us years to force a national inquiry out of them.

The political elite have held the working class in contempt for as long as I remember. But it has gone beyond that now. They are now considered to be the enemy of the state.

So what is it that the our political leaders want for this country? What does Andy Burnham want? What does Kemi Badenoch want? What does Nigel Farage want?

Confronting this takes courage. Yet all around me, I am seeing an absence of courage. It is absent in the council chamber. It is absent in the commissioner’s office and it is most definitely absent in Parliament.

GOSPORT COUNCIL CAN ORDER THE POLICE TO EXPLAIN THE LOCKDOWN

Gosport Borough Council has 28 seats. The Conservatives hold 11 and run it under their leader, Zoe Huggins, with Reform on 10 and the Liberal Democrats on 6.

It was Huggins who said on 5 October 2026 that residents had been trapped in their houses. On 14 October 2026 every party on the council voted for a motion. It asked the Home Office not to land boats in Gosport and it condemned violence from all sides.

I have read the reports of that motion and I cannot find one question in it to the police about the dispersal order. Not a word about who authorised it.

The council can force the answer. The law gives every council a crime and disorder committee that the police are required to attend. So why has nobody on Gosport council hauled the Chief Constable in to explain who locked their town down?

THE COMMISSIONER CAN SACK THE CHIEF CONSTABLE. SHE DEFENDED THE ORDER.

Donna Jones is the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire. Her job is to hold the Chief Constable, Alexis Boon, to account. She has the power to remove the Chief Constable.

Jones complained about where the boat was landed. She asked the Home Office to pay the police bill. Then Suella Braverman, a former Home Secretary and a Reform MP in Hampshire, challenged her on the dispersal order.

Jones defended it. Her answer on 16 October 2026 was that the police use these powers regularly.

A 73 year old veteran was stopped at a police checkpoint and asked for ID on his way home. That is what her regular powers looked like in Gosport. Jones has to make the Chief Constable publish who authorised that order and on what intelligence. If it cannot be justified, the Chief Constable has to go.

THE MP FOR GOSPORT BLAMES THE PROTESTERS

Caroline Dinenage is the Conservative MP for Gosport. She stood up in Parliament on 11 November 2026 and told Burnham the landings had been mishandled. She asked about damaged businesses, residents trapped in their homes and the police bill.

She did not ask who authorised the dispersal order. Afterwards she said people in Gosport should not be intimidated into staying in their homes by protesters. Her own council leader said they were trapped while the roads were closed.

The MP for Gosport blames the Home Office for the boat and the protesters for the lockdown. That leaves the police with nothing to answer.

BURNHAM, BADENOCH AND FARAGE HAVE NOT NAMED ONE OFFICIAL

Andy Burnham is the Prime Minister. His Home Office chose Fort Blockhouse and has not explained why. Asked about Gosport in Parliament, he promised to hold the protesters to account. He did not name one official.

Huggins, Jones and Dinenage all belong to Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party. Badenoch gets six questions to the Prime Minister every week. I have not heard her use one on the dispersal order.

Nigel Farage leads Reform UK. On 12 October 2026 he promised to declare a national emergency and shut down the asylum system. His home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, is the one who spoke about the lockdown.

Yusuf went to Haslar Marina on 5 October 2026, stood in front of the residents and called the dispersal order “effectively martial law”. He said a Reform government would send the Navy into the Channel.

Martial law. Those were his words. So what happens to a Chief Constable who puts a British town under martial law? What happens to the officer who authorised it? I have not heard a word from Yusuf on either.

Reform sent one letter. Its Hampshire leader, George Madgwick, told the police that residents had reported being asked for ID before they were allowed home. He asked whether the restrictions were proportionate and said the party was taking legal advice on a judicial review. The letter he wrote was careful to point out it was not a legal claim.

Reform suspended Madgwick on 3 November 2026 after he was charged with rape, which he denies. Terry Norton has replaced him as Reform’s leader in Hampshire.

A judicial review has to be brought within three months, which gives Reform until 4 January 2027. If it was martial law, surely there must now be a court case?

Or are we all just being played and the working class men, women and children of Gosport just a pawn in someone else’s game?

I TOOK A POLICE FORCE TO COURT AND WON

In May 2026 I took Greater Manchester Police to the High Court. I did that on my own, with no party behind me. I won.

In Oldham we found out who held the power, we named them and we made it cost them. Gosport is owed the same. So who will ask every councillor, the commissioner, the MP and all three party leaders which of their powers they have used? Who will demand the officer who authorised ‘martial law’ is named.

THEY HAVE TOLD YOU IT CAN BE DONE TO YOUR TOWN

The third message was for the rest of us. When it is done to your town, there will be a council leader, a commissioner and an MP standing where Huggins, Jones and Dinenage stand. They will hold the same powers. Gosport shows what they do with those powers when nobody opposes them.

A 73 year old veteran was stopped at a police checkpoint and asked for ID on his way to his own home. Just what is becoming of this country? And what will it take for people to say enough?

Raja Miah MBE

Have a look around you. No on else in this country is doing the work that I do, never mind for nearly a decade. All I’m asking in return is that you sign up to my Substack and add weight to our ability to take on the government. Is that too much to ask?

For eight years I have exposed how politicians, police and public bodies failed working class White girls who were systematically raped by Pakistani grooming gangs. Together, with the support of the people of Oldham, we forced the Government to concede a National Statutory Inquiry after years of resistance.

Children gang raped, communities betrayed, politicians and police officers involved protected, and you expected to shake your head and carry on as if nothing more can be done because lessons have been learned.



For eight years, I have refused. The police repeatedly dawn raided my home and falsified evidence to try and silence me. The newspapers smeared me. And Pakistani gangsters, under the protection of Labour politicians, followed me home. Islamists openly incited my murder.



Blacklisted by the mainstream media, only your support makes it possible for me to keep exposing the truth those in power want buried.



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Raja Miah MBE