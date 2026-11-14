The Forsaken

The Forsaken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain McCausland's avatar
Iain McCausland
14h

Another obedience and compliance test. And again we have failed…

Reply
Share
Alexandra Frenkiel's avatar
Alexandra Frenkiel
15h

Why are you blacklisted by many mainstream media? How do you know this (apart from the fact that you are not on it) do you have evidence of the blacklist? Genuinely curious.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raja Miah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.