The Forsaken

The Forsaken

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
31m

Well researched as always Raja….you’ve nailed a big player there and let’s hope he is forced to respond to your accusations and made to appear at the inquiry….whenever that actually gets started. This guilty-as-hell government under the devious, lying PM will do everything they can to delay I’m sure. Keep adding fuel to the fire under Starmer!

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