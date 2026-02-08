Now, having starting to see the evidence for themselves, Rupert Lowe and his team are also finding themselves at the same place we have been for some time now.

This didn’t happen by accident. Named individuals made choices when children were being gang raped. Senior police officers were told what was happening and did nothing. Files were handed over and disappeared into drawers. Warnings were logged and binned. Investigations that could have stopped it were blocked before they started. They identified the suspects and left them alone to keep hunting.

Politicians were briefed. They sat on reports that detailed exactly what was taking place in their towns. They signed off on decisions that kept rapists on the streets. Every single one of them knew. They chose to do nothing because stopping it was politically inconvenient and they gained from the gang rape of children.

When we spoke up, they didn’t answer what we said. They sent police to kick our doors in at dawn instead. They had us arrested on evidence they knew was false. Documents that would have cleared us were withheld. Statements were rewritten. Anything that helped us was buried where no jury would see it. They even manipulated the justice system so as to prevent trials by jury.

Institutions did not do this. Individuals did this. People with names and ranks and signatures. They did it to shut us up. They did it to protect themselves and the system that feeds them. They knew exactly what they were doing.

We were treated as criminals whilst they let child rapists walk free.

We lost years fighting your rigged prosecutions. Some of us lost our lives before the truth came out. Every bit of that destruction came from deliberate choices made by individuals sitting in positions of power. They knew full well what they were doing to innocent people whose only crime was telling the truth about the gang rape of children.

We were not criminals. We were witnesses. And they tried to destroy us for refusing to look away from the gang rape of little girls.

I have a message for Burnham and all of them. You think you can hide behind job titles and positions of power? You think you are protected because of who you are?

You will answer for every choice you made. Every raid you ordered. Every charge you approved. Every document you suppressed. Every cover up you facilitated. You will answer for your role in the industrial scale gang rape of the nation’s children.

The public are not stupid. They see the national inquiry for the cover up that it is. They will not be manipulated with a report commissioned by the guilty and undertaken by their lackeys. Nuremberg style rape gang trials are coming. You will answer there. And you will pay the price for what you did.

Justice is Coming.

I’m Raja Miah MBE. For seven years, I led a campaign that exposed how senior Labour politicians helped protect Pakistani rape gangs. I helped force a national inquiry.

You won’t see me on the BBC. You won’t read my work in the legacy press. That’s not an accident. I take this to a place from where there is no coming back.

I document everything in my SubStack. It’s 100% free to read. If this work matters to you, if you believe it must continue, I need your backing.

My work is free. No paywalls. No gatekeeping. No exclusions. Because the truth shouldn’t belong only to those who can afford it.

Please support me with a paid subscription if you can afford to do so. There are no additional perks other than knowing that my work continues because of you.

A one-off contribution also helps keep this alive:

👉 http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine

👉 http://paypal.me/RecusantNine

We’re up against a machine, politicians, police, officials, and media, working together to shrink, sanitise, and bury the truth. This work survives because of you.

If you’ve ever shared my posts, learned something, or felt less alone reading them, stand with me. I need your help.

Raja 🙏