On Monday I published this photograph on Facebook. It showed Amanda Chadderton, the third Labour leader our campaign removed from power, standing next to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Angeliki Stogia, Labour’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

I wrote about what that image meant. About Chadderton’s rape gang protecting record in Oldham. About Yvette Cooper hiring her within weeks of our campaign defeating her at the ballot box. About what it tells you when the people you expose end up rewarded and standing next to the Prime Minister.

Look at this photograph carefully. Standing next to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Angeliki Stogia, Labour’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election, is Amanda Chadderton. Former leader of Oldham Council.



Chadderton was the third Labour leader in succession that our campaign removed from power at the ballot box.



This is what impunity looks like. A photo opportunity with the Prime Minister.



Chadderton was removed as part of our long campaign to expose the cover-up of the Pakistani rape gangs in Oldham.



When it became clear we were going to defeat her, Andy Burnham’s police force, the same force with a proven record of protecting rape gang perpetrators, unlawfully arrested me and attempted to have me imprisoned on remand to prevent me from lawfully campaigning. They failed.



Chadderton was destroyed at the ballot box.



Within weeks of her defeat, she was hired by Yvette Cooper. The same Yvette Cooper who fought to prevent the national inquiry that Labour have since been forced to hold. The same Yvette Cooper who went on to become Home Secretary.



This is not coincidence. This is the Labour Party protecting itself.



The pattern has been consistent from the beginning. Defeat one of them and they resurface in a government job. Expose the cover-up and the state tries to imprison you. Push for an inquiry and they spend years blocking it, then rig it when they can no longer refuse.



So when Keir Starmer stands next to Amanda Chadderton for a campaign photograph, he is telling you everything you need to know. The people who covered this up are not on the outside looking in. They are on the inside, rewarded, protected, and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister.



That is why we do not view the upcoming national inquiry as justice. We view it as the next battleground. And if the last seven years have proven anything, it is that they cannot stop us from telling the truth.



Now who is going to stand with me?

Over 600 people shared it on Facebook. It was removed overnight. Facebook’s stated reason is copyright.

The photograph is a campaign image. It was published publicly. It features a sitting Prime Minister on an active election campaign. It is currently circulating freely on X. Political campaign images are released to be seen. That is their only purpose. There is no copyright argument here and whoever filed the complaint knows that.



I tried to appeal. The “take action“ button leads to a broken link. I have the screenshot. There is no mechanism to challenge the decision. The door is closed.

I have been here before. When an account was impersonating me on Facebook, and spreading false and malicious content, the platform refused to act despite repeated reports from hundreds of people. We had to force the police to get involved and the account was only deleted after an arrest had been made.

Facebook refused to intervene for me then when criminal acts were committed against me. It moved very quickly now.

A publicly available photograph of the Prime Minister was shared 600 times in the context of political scrutiny and was gone by morning. The same image remains all over the internet. Instead, it has been removed from the post that was making people ask questions about how high the Pakistani Rape Gang cover up goes.



They couldn’t stop us at the ballot box. They couldn’t stop us with smears, threats, or with arrests. They are now trying to do it one removed post at a time.

They will do it again. The next post that gains traction, the next photograph that asks an uncomfortable question, the next piece of evidence that lands in the wrong place at the wrong time. Another copyright claim. Another broken appeal link. Another overnight removal while the rest of us are sleeping.

This is the strategy now. Attrition, not confrontation. They are powerful enough to influence a platform used by billions of people. A post shared 600 times was gone by morning and the appeal button doesn’t work. No fingerprints. Just a post that was there and then wasn’t.

It will not work. Every time they remove something, more people ask why.

Our campaign is already seven years in. The truth is it will likely take at least another five. For much of this time our numbers have been small and most people believed we were peddling lies.

Now the truth has been forced into the open, the government’s strategy is that we will get tired, our numbers will dwindle and they will wear us out. They know what is at stake should we succeed. Which is why the Prime Minister openly stands alongside the likes of Arooj Shah.

They have tried arresting me. They have threatened me with imprisonment and defamation. When having Pakistani gangsters following me home didn’t work, they even hired Johnny Depp’s lawyers to try and silence me. None of it worked.

